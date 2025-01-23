Watch CBS News
Some of Dine LA Restaurant Week's proceeds will benefit city's wildfire relief efforts

By Chelsea Hylton

Some of the Dine LA Restaurant Week's proceeds will be going to benefit the city's wildfire relief efforts, weeks after entire neighborhoods were left unrecognizable by destruction.   

The winter Dine LA event, which starts Friday and runs until Feb. 7 will be aimed at helping people who have been affected by the recent wildfires.

A burned-down household from the Eaton Fire is seen in Altadena, California, Jan. 21, 2025.
A burned-down household from the Eaton Fire is seen in Altadena, California, Jan. 21, 2025. Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Dine LA experience is a way for attendees to enjoy food, support a local business and help communities rebuild.

LA Tourism and Banc of California will be donating $5 per reservation to The American Red Cross. They are hoping to reach their goal of $100,000.

The Dine LA Restaurant Week takes place twice every year and features premier dining spots across LA. Select restaurants participating in the week-long event offer special lunch and dinner menus. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

