Developmentally disabled man reported missing in San Fernando Valley

A developmentally disabled man has been reported missing in the San Fernando Valley and family members are concerned since he has been without his medication since disappearing five days earlier.

Sidney Lefcourt, 68, is described by the Los Angeles Police Department as standing 5 feet, 2 inches and weighing about 110 pounds. He was last seen in the Van Nuys area on Oct. 13, police say.

Lefcourt was wearing a gray Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt with red basketball shorts and gray slip-on shoes at the time of his disappearance, according to a description from the California Attorney General. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

"Friends and family are concerned for his safety," LAPD said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Sidney Lefcourt, 68, appears in a photo released by LAPD after he was reported missing. He was last seen on Oct. 13, 2024 in the Van Nuys area, police say. Los Angeles Police Department

On Friday, family members said Lefcourt is still missing, explaining that he is developmentally disabled and under the care of the North Los Angeles Regional Center, a nonprofit in Chatsworth which cares for people with disabilities and conditions such as cerebral palsy and autism.

According to his family, Lefcourt cannot walk far, has no credit cards and has been without his medications since Sunday.

Anyone who has seen him or has information is urged to reach LAPD at 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247) or call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.