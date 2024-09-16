Detectives investigate Glendora house fire where husband is found dead, looking for wife

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating the death of a 71-year-old man in an early Monday morning house fire in Glendora, calling it "suspicious circumstances."

Around 2:20 a.m., Glendora police officers responded to a home on Danecroft Avenue near Inola Street and called the Los Angeles County Fire Department as flames consumed the home. Fire crews attempted to rescue a man from the home, but he died at the scene. A small dog was also found dead inside.

Later in the morning, LA County Sheriff's detectives responded to the scene and said they were looking for the man's 68-year-old wife.

"He is currently married and his spouse is missing at this time, and we are attempting to locate her," Lt. Steve De Jong, LA County Sheriff's Department said. He said it is not known how the man died, but that blood was also found at the scene.

This is not the first time officers were called to the home. De Jong said that Glendora police responded to a domestic violence incident about a month ago.

"No one was arrested in that incident … family told us they were in the process of divorce," he said.

The man's wife is "potentially a victim, and missing," according to De Jong. He would not say if she is a suspect, or possibly inside the home, but he said the family confirmed she lives in the house. She was last seen Sunday night at a local high school football game with her family. De Jong said her vehicle is still at the house.

There are security cameras at the home, but it is not yet known if they are working. De Jong said they are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to thoroughly investigate the home.