Deputy recovering following crash along PCH with suspected DUI driver

By Iris Salem

A deputy was recovering Sunday after his K-9 patrol unit veered off the PCH and became airborne while responding to a call at Neptune's Net. 

The crash unfolded around 8:40 p.m. Saturday when Deputy Castaneda and his K9 partner were responding to a call of a "suspicious person" in the parking lot. 

While traveling southbound on the PCH near Deer Creek Road, authorities say Castaneda's patrol unit was struck in a head-on crash with a white car, causing the patrol car to veer off the road, become airborne, and land near the shoreline. 

Authorities said Castaneda was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His partner, a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd, suffered a minor cut to his face. 

The driver of the white sedan was also injured and taken to a hospital in critical condition after being extricated from the vehicle. Authorities said that individual was later booked on suspicion of driving under the influence. 

First published on December 17, 2023 / 2:24 PM PST

