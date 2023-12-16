Watch CBS News
Local News

Ventura Co. Sheriff's Department patrol car veers off PCH after crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Ventura County Sheriff's patrol car veers off PCH after crash with another car
Ventura County Sheriff's patrol car veers off PCH after crash with another car 00:36

A Ventura County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle veered off the side of Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday evening after crashing with another vehicle. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but deputies say that the crash happened a little after 8:40 p.m. as the deputy was heading to a service call, according to a VCSD spokesperson. 

As they were driving, they collided with another vehicle near Deer Creek Road, sending the patrol vehicle over the side. 

The deputy inside of the car was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The K9 unit inside of the car was uninjured, deputies said.

They were unable to provide information on the status of the other driver. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to rescue the driver who was trapped inside of the car as a result of the crash. 

Since the crash happened on a state highway, California Highway Patrol officers will take over the investigation.

With SkyCal overhead, the deputy cruiser could be seen perched on the rocks below PCH just feet above the water from the Pacific Ocean. Deputies were using a different patrol vehicle equipped with a winch to pull the damaged vehicle back to the road. 

The mangled second vehicle, a white sedan, could be seen with considerable damage to the front end. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 10:46 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.