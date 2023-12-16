Ventura Co. Sheriff's Department patrol car veers off PCH after crash

Ventura County Sheriff's patrol car veers off PCH after crash with another car

Ventura County Sheriff's patrol car veers off PCH after crash with another car

Ventura County Sheriff's patrol car veers off PCH after crash with another car

A Ventura County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle veered off the side of Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday evening after crashing with another vehicle.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but deputies say that the crash happened a little after 8:40 p.m. as the deputy was heading to a service call, according to a VCSD spokesperson.

As they were driving, they collided with another vehicle near Deer Creek Road, sending the patrol vehicle over the side.

The deputy inside of the car was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The K9 unit inside of the car was uninjured, deputies said.

They were unable to provide information on the status of the other driver. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to rescue the driver who was trapped inside of the car as a result of the crash.

Since the crash happened on a state highway, California Highway Patrol officers will take over the investigation.

With SkyCal overhead, the deputy cruiser could be seen perched on the rocks below PCH just feet above the water from the Pacific Ocean. Deputies were using a different patrol vehicle equipped with a winch to pull the damaged vehicle back to the road.

The mangled second vehicle, a white sedan, could be seen with considerable damage to the front end.