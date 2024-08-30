Watch CBS News
Deputy collides with apartment building in South Los Angeles

By Matthew Rodriguez

KCAL News

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy crashed into an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night. 

The collision happened at 94th Street and Normandie Avenue. The collision appeared to involve the deputy's car and another driver. 

The deputy's car contacted the building but didn't appear to break through the wall. 

The other driver had damage to the front of their vehicle. 

It's unclear what caused the crash. The intersection will be closed as the department investigates the collision. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

