Deputy collides with apartment building in South Los Angeles

Deputy crashes into building in South Los Angeles

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy crashed into an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night.

The collision happened at 94th Street and Normandie Avenue. The collision appeared to involve the deputy's car and another driver.

The deputy's car contacted the building but didn't appear to break through the wall.

The other driver had damage to the front of their vehicle.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The intersection will be closed as the department investigates the collision.