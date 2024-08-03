Deputies shoot and wound man in Lakewood

Man shot and wounded by deputies in Lakewood

Deputies shot and wounded a man in Lakewood on Saturday.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent to the 5900 block of South Street sometime before 9:45 a.m., according to a statement from the department.

"The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital," the statement said.

His condition remains unknown.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Investigators did not provide any further information.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.