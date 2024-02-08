Deputies release sketch of unidentified victim from Mojave Desert killings

San Bernardino County deputies need help identifying the final unidentified victim from the Mojave Desert killings in late January.

A sketch of one of the unidentified victims. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a sketch of one of the victims, along with several photos of identifying marks on the man's body.

Detectives believe the man is between the ages of 30 and 60 years old. He's about 5 foot 5 with curly black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 142 pounds.

One of the scars found on the victim. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Deputies said he has several scars on his body:

A large surgical scar on the inside of his right forearm that extends into his upper arm

A large linear scar on the back of his right elbow and forearm

An irregular shaped scare on the inside left forearm

A linear scar on his right thigh

Detectives added that he had a surgical plate on his right forearm and a tattoo saying either "Gio" or "Gia."

Detectives believe the tattoo spells out "Gio" or "Gia" San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Investigators discovered the man and five other dead bodies on January 23 off a remote dirt road 10 miles north of Adelanto. They were shot to death and the suspects burned their bodies, according to the SBSD.

Deputies said the men were killed because of a "dispute over marijuana" and connected the deaths to an "illicit" grow operation.

"As far as the motives, we are confident that this appears to be a dispute over marijuana, which resulted in the murders," Sergeant Michael Warrick said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said the illicit marijuana business was a "plague" on the community, opening up a black market and "cartel activity."

Deputies identified four of the victims as 34-year-old Baldomar Mondragon-Albarran of Adelanto; 22-year-old Franklin Noel Bonilla of Hesperia; 25-year-old Kevin Dariel Bonilla of Hesperia; 45-year-old Jose Ruelas-Calderon. Deputies have identified a fifth victim but will not release his name until they notify the family.

Anyone with information on the should contact Detective Michelle Del Rio at (909) 890-4904 or Deputy Coroner Carol Fostore at (909) 387-2978. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463 or through their website.