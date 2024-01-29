Watch CBS News
Arrests made in connection to 6 people killed in Southern California's Mojave Desert

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Authorities said they have arrested suspects in connection to the six people found dead in a remote area of the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County.

The killings happened on January 23, 2024, in El Mirage, just 10 miles north of Adelanto, around 8:15 p.m., according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

When crews arrived at the scene, near Lessing Avenue and Shadow Mountain Road, they originally found five decreased individuals. A six individual was discovered in the morning.

A press conference will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday with more information.

January 29, 2024

