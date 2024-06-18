Decomposing body found off side of 101 Freeway in Studio City

A death investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found off the side of the 101 Freeway in Studio City on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the area, located off the embankment of the freeway near Moorpark Street, at around 9 a.m, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The area where the decomposing body was found off the side of the 101 Freeway in Studio City on Tuesday. KCAL News

They were called after receiving report of a "death in plain view" about 400 feet below the wash, police said.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say that the body had been deceased for as many as two months and was in stages of advanced decomposition. It was discovered in a makeshift shelter.

They were unable to determine a cause of death and if the body was a male or a female.

No signs of foul play were discovered and the body was taken by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner for further investigation.