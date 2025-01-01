Deadly shooting under investigation in Paramount

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Paramount early Wednesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to Rosecrans Avenue near the 710 Freeway at around 1:55 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They arrived and found the victim, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and detectives have not yet released information on a suspect or motive involved in the incident.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.