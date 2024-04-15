1 killed in crash involving a trailer pulling a porta potty in Studio City

A man was killed after a multi-vehicle crash happened involving a trailer pulling a porta potty on the 101 Freeway in Studio City.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Monday in the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Campo de Cahuenga, according to the California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert was issued around 5:30 a.m. after 4 lanes of traffic were shutdown while crews investigated the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

Officials estimate the lanes will be closed for about 2 hours.

