1 killed in crash involving a trailer pulling a porta potty in Studio City

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A man was killed after a multi-vehicle crash happened involving a trailer pulling a porta potty on the 101 Freeway in Studio City.

Deadly crash on 101 Freeway in Studio City.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Monday in the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Campo de Cahuenga, according to the California Highway Patrol. A SigAlert was issued around 5:30 a.m. after 4 lanes of traffic were shutdown while crews investigated the crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives. 

Officials estimate the lanes will be closed for about 2 hours.

For the latest traffic updates, click here.

Amy Maetzold
Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 7:21 AM PDT

