Deadly crash closes lanes on 10 Freeway in San Gabriel

A deadly crash left only one lane open on the westbound 10 Freeway in San Gabriel Thursday morning.

A Sigalert was issued after the multi-vehicle crash happened around 4 a.m. near San Gabriel Boulevard.

SkyCAL flew over the scene where traffic was backed up for miles, with vehicles being directed into a single express lane around 6 a.m.

No information was given on the victim.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

