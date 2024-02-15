Deadly crash closes lanes on 10 Freeway in San Gabriel
A deadly crash left only one lane open on the westbound 10 Freeway in San Gabriel Thursday morning.
A Sigalert was issued after the multi-vehicle crash happened around 4 a.m. near San Gabriel Boulevard.
SkyCAL flew over the scene where traffic was backed up for miles, with vehicles being directed into a single express lane around 6 a.m.
No information was given on the victim.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
