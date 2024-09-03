Watch CBS News
Deadly 101 Freeway crash in Woodland Hills impacting both southbound and northbound traffic

By Julie Sharp

Deadly pedestrain accident on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills closes roadway
A deadly crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills is impacting both southbound and northbound lanes near Tampa Avenue.  

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the freeway around 6 a.m. 

Initially, all lanes of traffic were blocked for about 15 minutes. As of 7:30 a.m., two lanes remain blocked off in both the northbound and southbound directions.

Alternate routes at Victory Boulevard, Ventura, and Sherman Way are available.  

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

