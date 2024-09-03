Deadly 101 Freeway crash in Woodland Hills impacting both southbound and northbound traffic
A deadly crash on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills is impacting both southbound and northbound lanes near Tampa Avenue.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the freeway around 6 a.m.
Initially, all lanes of traffic were blocked for about 15 minutes. As of 7:30 a.m., two lanes remain blocked off in both the northbound and southbound directions.
Alternate routes at Victory Boulevard, Ventura, and Sherman Way are available.