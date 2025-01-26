DEA Los Angeles participates in "immigration enforcement" operation with other federal agencies

The Drug Enforcement Agency in Los Angeles announced Sunday that it was collaborating with other federal law enforcement agencies to support immigration enforcement efforts.

Special Agent Matthew Allen stated on X that the agency was assisting the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.

#Developing - Matthew Allen, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Los Angeles Field Division: The DEA, along with our Department of Justice partners, is assisting DHS and other federal law enforcement partners with their immigration enforcement efforts. @DHSgov @TheJusticeDept @DEAHQ pic.twitter.com/0tm5grD9Qp — DEALosAngeles (@DEALOSANGELES) January 26, 2025

In a separate post, the DEA also said that it took part in an operation Sunday morning, but the mission's specifics remain undisclosed.

This Sunday morning, Jan. 26, in Los Angeles, DEA participated in an operation supporting @TheJusticeDept @DHSgov and other federal law enforcement partners with their #immigration enforcement efforts. @DEAHQ pic.twitter.com/neP6Y3NbPN — DEALosAngeles (@DEALOSANGELES) January 26, 2025

Similar representations were made by the DEA in Chicago on Sunday, though it was also unclear what actions were taken.

The move appears to follow directives by the Justice Department last week to law enforcement across the country to focus on enacting President Trump's immigration policies, according to a memo sent to employees on Tuesday and obtained by CBS News.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.