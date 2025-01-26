DEA Los Angeles participates in "immigration enforcement" operation with other federal agencies
The Drug Enforcement Agency in Los Angeles announced Sunday that it was collaborating with other federal law enforcement agencies to support immigration enforcement efforts.
Special Agent Matthew Allen stated on X that the agency was assisting the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.
In a separate post, the DEA also said that it took part in an operation Sunday morning, but the mission's specifics remain undisclosed.
Similar representations were made by the DEA in Chicago on Sunday, though it was also unclear what actions were taken.
The move appears to follow directives by the Justice Department last week to law enforcement across the country to focus on enacting President Trump's immigration policies, according to a memo sent to employees on Tuesday and obtained by CBS News.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.