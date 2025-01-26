Watch CBS News
Local News

DEA Los Angeles participates in "immigration enforcement" operation with other federal agencies

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Drug Enforcement Agency in Los Angeles announced Sunday that it was collaborating with other federal law enforcement agencies to support immigration enforcement efforts.

Special Agent Matthew Allen stated on X that the agency was assisting the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. 

In a separate post, the DEA also said that it took part in an operation Sunday morning, but the mission's specifics remain undisclosed.

Similar representations were made by the DEA in Chicago on Sunday, though it was also unclear what actions were taken.

The move appears to follow directives by the Justice Department last week to law enforcement across the country to focus on enacting President Trump's immigration policies, according to a memo sent to employees on Tuesday and obtained by CBS News.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.