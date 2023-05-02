Woman in critical condition after a 3rd stabbing in Davis; FBI, DOJ join investigation

DAVIS -- Authorities are searching in Davis after another stabbing happened -- this one late Monday night.

Police received a 911 call at approximately 11:45 p.m. reporting a stabbing in a known transient camp in the area of 2nd and L streets.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been stabbed more than once through the tent, she told officers. She was treated at the scene and then sent to the UC Davis Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

The description of the suspect in Saturday and Monday's incidents.

The suspect was described as a light-complected man with curly hair, 5'6"-5'9" tall, and a thin build. He was wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes, and black shoes, and was carrying a brown backpack. He was last seen running westbound on 3rd Street from L Street.

Many local and regional agencies have responded to assist in the search, including Yolo County Sheriff's deputies and police officers from Sacramento, Elk Grove, Woodland, and West Sacramento. Drones and K-9 units are also being used to search yard-to-yard in places.

An emergency alert was sent out citywide, advising residents of the incident and asking them to shelter in place as police conduct their search.

When asked if this is the work of a serial stabber, Lieutenant Dan Beckwith from Davis Police Department said, "I don't think we're ready to say that right now. [We're] still in very preliminary stages...This is very fresh, we are taking it seriously."

The stabbing scenes.

It's unclear whether this incident is related to the previous stabbings but Beckwith said the description they have of the subject is similar to the one they have of the second incident.

Darren Pytel, Davis' chief of police, spoke in a press conference later Tuesday morning and detailed all the information authorities have at the moment -- making note of how particularly "violent" the first two stabbings were. Still, he noted that detectives have yet to positively link all three crimes.

"We've had three stabbings, two homicides, and they've occurred over the past couple of days. That's, to my knowledge, not ever occurred in Davis," Pytel said. "[And] I've been with the department coming up on 40 years now."

Pytel also talked about how, after Monday's incident, officers conducted house-to-house searches in the neighborhood but couldn't find the suspect.

The police chief said that all his forces are now doing 12-hour shifts and stepping up patrols all over town. Mutual aid patrols have also been enlisted from nearby agencies.

Both the FBI and the Department of Justice are helping in the investigation. The Sacramento County district attorney's crime lab is also helping sort through evidence.

UC Davis officials say there are no changes to day classes on Tuesday, but there will be potential changes to evening hours instruction. The school says more guidance will be given out early Tuesday afternoon.

Additionally, the Davis City Council is also focusing its meeting Tuesday night on the string of stabbings.

Organizers have canceled the Wednesday night edition of the Davis Farmers Market due to the recent incidents.

"We still plan to host our signature Saturday market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Central Park. See you then. Stay safe," the market's organizers said in a Facebook post.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and residents are asked to report any suspicious activity to the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.