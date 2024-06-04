Cyndi Lauper cements handprints outside TCL Chinese Theatre

Pop icon Cyndi Lauper cemented her handprints and footprints outside the TCL Chinese Theatre Tuesday.

The ceremony honored her career as a singer and songwriter, who crafted a one-of-a-kind look and sound for herself when she burst onto the 80s music scene.

The 11 a.m. ceremony coincides with a Paramount+ documentary premiere about the Brooklyn-born pop star, titled "Let The Canary Sing." The feature-length documentary chronicles Lauper's ascent to stardom, her ever-evolving punk style, and her musical impact through the generations.

"I just want to say thank you, and it's really a surreal moment because I love glamour, and I love Hollywood, come on. Thank you, thank you so much," Lauper said at the ceremony.

Cyndi Lauper places her hands and feet in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. KCALNews

While Lauper,70, may best be known for the ultimate girl anthem, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and for her ever-changing hair color, her list of accomplishments over her 40-year music career is extensive and impressive.

Cher spoke at Tuesday's Hollywood ceremony, calling Lauper a dear friend, fabulous person and extremely talented. "There are singers, like I'm a good singer, I'm a pretty good singer, Cyndi is a great singer. She's a genius singer," Cher said.

Cher spoke at the TCL Chinese Theatre ceremony honoring Cyndi Lauper. KCALNews

Lauper's 1983 album, "She's So Unusual," was the first debut album by a female artist to achieve four top-five hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Hit songs included, "Time After Time," "She Bop," "All Through the Night," and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

This led to her earning the Best New Artist award at the 1985 Grammy Awards.

Her second album, "True Colors," peaked at number three and included the hit singles, "True Colors," and "Change of Heart."

Since 1983, Lauper has released 11 studio albums and has sold over 50 million records worldwide. The artist boasts a litany of awards from the Grammys, Emmys, Tonys, MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Awards, and American Music Awards. She is also an inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lauper has also been praised for her humanitarian work, particularly for advocating for LGBTQ rights.

The artist announced Monday her 2024 Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, which kicks off Oct. 18, and coming to Los Angeles Nov. 23.