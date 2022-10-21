Crews break ground on Piazza Miramare in San Pedro

After years of planning, ground was finally broken on what will soon be Piazza Miramare in San Pedro, a dedication to the large Italian community living in the area.

The ceremony was held in accordance with Italian-American Heritage Month, and when finished, the spot will be home to the country's newest Little Italy, along 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard.

Little Italy of Los Angeles Association

Joe Buscaino, Italian-American City Councilman who represents the 15th Council District, was a part of the plan that began back in 2018, when he hoped to dedicate the area to the first Italians to become Angelenos, the fishermen and dock workers who moved to San Pedro back in the early 1900s.

"We pride ourselves here in San Pedro being the largest concentrated Italian community in all of California," Buscaino said. "40,000 strong."

The project, which will cost around $5.5 million by the time it's completed, will turn an under-utilized plot of land into a place to celebrate Italian culture and more.

"It's not just for Italians," said Mario Amalfitano, the President of Little Italy of Los Angeles Organization. "This is for everybody in the community. They reach out to us, they need a piazza to do an event, they call us, they can do what they want here."

The planning phases for Piazza Miramare were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but city officials said that the project is finally moving forward at full steam ahead.

Existing monuments will remain on the property, including the centennial time capsule. The historic urn, however, will be moved to its new home at the Wilmington Promenade.

Buscaino hopes that the ribbon cutting ceremony can be held within the 18-month time period laid out for construction.

"This piazza will serve as a gateway into our historic San Pedro downtown businesses," he said. "It's perfectly aligned and we're fired up that it's happening."