Crew of burglars seen celebrating jewelry heist in West Hollywood

Burglars caught on camera as they celebrate heist at West Hollywood jewelry store

Burglars caught on camera as they celebrate heist at West Hollywood jewelry store

Burglars caught on camera as they celebrate heist at West Hollywood jewelry store

Surveillance camera footage captured the moments that a burglary crew celebrated their score during a jewelry heist in West Hollywood in earlier June.

According to owners of the Huener's Jewelry store, located in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, they were hit on June 17, or Father's Day, when the group of burglars broke into the store at around 3 a.m.

They say that the burglary lasted for more than 24 hours, during which time they cut open two safes and stole everything from inside.

Video shows as the group of at least four high five and hug inside of the store as they ransack the inside of a safe.

Owners say that the store's alarm system failed to send them any alerts about the burglary, and despite their requests the company has not yet provided a reason for the alleged malfunction.

Despite the jewelry store owner's reports that both the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into the matter, both departments say they have not received any reports.