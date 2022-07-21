Crash involving three semi trucks halts traffic on westbound 210

Collision involving three big rigs in Claremont blocks traffic on I-210 W

Some drivers already struggling to adapt their morning routes to accommodate the recent five-day closure of the westbound I-210 were still forced to suffer through traffic Thursday, after a collision involving three big rigs blocked traffic in Claremont.

The crash was first reported at around 3:50 a.m. near the Towne Avenue off-ramp.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet immediately clear, though California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert at 4:22 a.m. for at least 90 minutes.

According to CHP, at least one of the big rigs was believed to have overturned during the incident.

At least one injury was reported; that person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

One other vehicle was involved in the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.