Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash involving three semi trucks halts traffic on westbound 210

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Collision involving three big rigs in Claremont blocks traffic on I-210 W
Collision involving three big rigs in Claremont blocks traffic on I-210 W 00:22

Some drivers already struggling to adapt their morning routes to accommodate the recent five-day closure of the westbound I-210 were still forced to suffer through traffic Thursday, after a collision involving three big rigs blocked traffic in Claremont.

The crash was first reported at around 3:50 a.m. near the Towne Avenue off-ramp.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet immediately clear, though California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert at 4:22 a.m. for at least 90 minutes. 

According to CHP, at least one of the big rigs was believed to have overturned during the incident. 

At least one injury was reported; that person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

One other vehicle was involved in the collision. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 4:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.