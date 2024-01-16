Local News

Councilmember plans to increase LAPD foot patrols for Eagle Rock retail theft prevention

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Standing in front of an Eagle Rock business where a temporary plywood panel replaces glass from a recent smash-and-grab burglary, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León announced plans Tuesday to increase police presence in the city to fight retail thefts.

The councilmember acknowledged the nationwide retail theft trend is not unique to Eagle Rock, but with 10-plus businesses targeted along Colorado Boulevard within the past several months, he said it's time to take action.

"Our neighborhoods should never be a playground for criminals and our residents deserve to shop and live in safety," De León said.  

"Our small businesses are the lifeblood of Eagle Rock and they deserve our unwavering support and protection."

kevin-de-leon-lapd-foot-patrol.jpg
Councilmember Kevin de León readies for a news conference announcing the $100,000 discretionary fund investment into increased LAPD foot patrols to combat retail theft in the area. KCALNews

De León said he plans to use $100,000 of his discretionary funds to support dedicated foot patrols along Colorado Boulevard and Eagle Rock Boulevard. He called it an investment in safety and warned criminals to "…Stay out of our community."

He continued saying a break-in to a small business could mean the loss of a life dream, impacting livelihoods which in turn creates a ripple effect for owners, employees and the community -- affecting security and trust.

The additional $100,000 will allow for two to four additional officers on foot beats along the city's major retail corridors for the next couple of months.

The councilmember said he is submitting a motion at Tuesday's city council meeting the allocation from his discretionary funds, and once approved the officers will be on the beat, at the latest, by next week he said.

 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 10:56 AM PST

