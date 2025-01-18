Watch CBS News
Cooler temperatures expected in Southern California over weekend before next Santa Ana wind event

By Chelsea Hylton

Paul Deanno's 6 a.m. forecast
Southern California will experience cooler and breezy temperatures over the weekend before another Santa Ana event develops early next week.

CBS News Los Angeles Meteorologist Paul Deanno said there will be calm conditions heading into Monday. The winds will be coming in from the ocean this weekend which will create a marine layer. Some areas might have lower clouds that should clear by the mid-morning.

"We've got some changes coming next week. I don't expect a repeat of what we had two weeks ago where winds hit 100 mph. But it's still so dry," Deanno said.

The National Weather Service said another moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event will "likely affect Ventura and Los Angeles counties Monday night and Tuesday."

Deanno said the strongest winds will be felt Tuesday and Thursday. 

A fire weather watch will be in effect from Monday through Tuesday with the possibility of weather officials issuing another red flag warning. 

Low humidity levels will cause dry conditions increasing fire danger. North to northeast winds should peak at 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. 

Deanno said Los Angeles has only received .16 inches of rain this season. Last season the area received 3.40 inches of rain. 

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

