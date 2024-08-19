Watch CBS News
Convicted felon charged for fatally shooting man in Moreno Valley

By Dean Fioresi

A convicted felon has been charged with fatally shooting a Moreno Valley man last week.

The shooting happened on Monday, Aug. 12 in the 24000 block of Bostwick Drive at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived to find 30-year-old Gilbert Ramirez dead at the scene, prompting a large scale investigation to search for the suspect. 

He was identified as detectives as 31-year-old Joe Miramontes Jr. and was arrested two days later after investigators located him at a home in Pomona. 

Miramontes has now been charged with being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of controlled substances for sale and additional sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, deputies said. He is being held in lieu of $1.2 million bail in Murrieta. 

Detectives were able to determine that Miramontes and Ramirez were involved in some sort of dispute prior to the shooting, which led the suspect to draw a gun and fire several times before fleeing from the area. 

They were able to identify him through their investigation and obtain a warrant for his arrest. 

Court documents show that Miramontes was previously convicted in Riverside County for making criminal threats. 

