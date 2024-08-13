Investigation continues after man found shot to death on Moreno Valley street

A man was found shot to death the middle of a street in Moreno Valley late Monday evening and family members are desperate for answers.

It happened a little after 10:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Stonehurst Drive in regards to shots fired in the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"When deputies arrived, they learned someone had been shot a short distance away in the area of St. James Drive and Bostwick Drive," the statement said. "They located a male in the middle of the street and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Detectives have not yet identified the victim, but according to family he was around 30 years old.

"Me and her walked around the corner and we seen his body right there," said Raquel Ponce, the victim's cousin who was doing laundry when they heard about the shooting. "He has a son. He was a good person."

They're now demanding answers, unsure why their loved one would become the victim of such a senseless crime.

At this point, the investigation is still ongoing and detectives have not announced any arrests or clarified the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact investigators at ((951) 247-8700.