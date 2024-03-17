Construction on LAX's People Mover creates major traffic snarl

Construction on the Automated People Mover project at Los Angeles International Airport created major traffic delays on Sunday, a day where streets were already heavily impacted by the LA Marathon.

Airport officials said that in order to facilitate work on the project, there would be a temporary overnight closure on eastbound lanes of Century Boulevard between Sepulveda Boulevard and Airport Boulevard, as well as westbound lanes between Airport Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue from Saturday evening to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

To facilitate work for the Automated People Mover (APM), a temporary overnight closure of Century Blvd eastbound lanes between Sepulveda Blvd & Airport Blvd and westbound lanes between Airport Blvd & Vicksburg Ave will be implemented from 11PM on March 16 to 7AM on March 17. pic.twitter.com/VuawC0118K — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) March 16, 2024

However, the construction continue through the night and into early Sunday, creating the massive snarl that impacted thousands of travelers.

At about 3 p.m., officials said that normal traffic had resumed in the area, but that some flight times would be impacted because of the traffic buildup.

Travelers are advised to contact their carrier for information.