Sunday's LA Marathon will impact roads, find out where

The 39th Los Angeles Marathon is taking over the streets Sunday, with over 25,000 runners expected to sweat it out.

The 26.2-mile, relatively flat race course, starts at Dodger Stadium and ends in Century City.

The race begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, with an official duration of 6 ½ hours.

Runners will get a tour of the town as the course winds by the Chinatown Dragon Gate, Los Angeles City Hall, Echo Park Lake, the TCL Chinese Theatre, and Rodeo Drive, among other landmarks.

There is a two-day Lifestyle Expo at Dodger Stadium with the LA Big 5K and LA Kids Run on Saturday, and the Charity Half Marathon and Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.  

Road closures 

Road closures begin Saturday morning, with the majority happening on Sunday, starting around 3 a.m. Most streets will reopen by 1 p.m. Sunday, except for streets near the finish line. Those will be the last to reopen at 8 p.m.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 1:42 PM PDT

