Compton Rite Aid locks up its merchandise in attempts to control retail theft

A Rite Aid store in Compton is taking theft prevention to the next level, as nearly all the merchandise is locked up in glass cases.

"Press call button for assistance" panels are affixed to the cases, where customers have to ask for help to get the items they want to purchase. It's not just high-end merchandise, even grocery items worth a few dollars are locked up.

It's not known exactly how long the Compton store has been locking up its merchandise, or how many other Rite Aid stores are going to such lengths, but representatives from the company said it's in response to the uptick of brazen shoplifting and organized retail crime.

"We are taking an active role in helping law enforcement in their pursuit of shoplifters, as well as continuing our efforts to educate community leaders on the impact of retail theft and advocate for solutions," Rite Aid wrote in a statement.

Just last month Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws to strengthen penalties for retail theft in the state. The governor's office also released statistics showing the success of California's Organized Retail Crime Task Force, led by the California Highway Patrol. In August alone, CHP reported there were 171 arrests, and 26,415 items of stolen property worth more than half a million dollars were recovered.

Since the beginning of the year, the ORCTF has recovered over $7.8 million worth of stolen goods.

Meanwhile, Rite Aid is taking matters into its own hands, doing its part to control retail theft. "We continue to do all we can to provide a safe environment for associates and customers as we support the health needs of those in the communities we serve," the company said in a statement.