Compton bakery reopens after smash-and-grab burglary during street takeover

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A Compton bakery that was ransacked during a nearby street takeover on Tuesday is reopening Friday morning.

Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food, located at 2701 N Santa Fe Ave, was raided by dozens of people after a car backed into the business multiple times around 3:30 a.m., according to  

Surveillance video shows the mob rushing through the store, clearing the shelves of merchandise causing the bakery over $10,000 in damage.

Authorities said around 100 people took part in the street takeover, burning mattresses and Christmas trees in the street nearby.  

The owners of the bakery attended a city council meeting on Tuesday night to share their frustration about the street takeovers that have been happening more frequently. The Compton Mayor said the city has been working on a ordinance for months, but nothing has been enacted yet.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 7:19 AM PST

