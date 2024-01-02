Compton bakery ransacked by mob from nearby street takeover

A massive investigation is underway in Compton after a mob of people participating in a nearby street takeover ransacked a bakery, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars of loss, the store's owner says.

The ordeal reportedly began when when hundreds of people were gathered at a nearby street takeover at N. Santa Fe Avenue and El Segundo Boulevard early Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

At around 2:30 a.m., however, the crowd shifted their attention to Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food, located on N. Santa Fe Avenue.

Surveillance footage from outside the bakery shows a white Kia slamming into the entrance twice while in reverse, moments before dozens of people flood inside.

Cameras inside the store then show the suspects ransacking the business, where they allegedly took lottery tickets, cash and merchandise, leaving behind a massive mess and considerable damage.

Deputies, who received calls for both the street takeover and the robbery, arrived to the scene to find trash burning in the street and the front of the bakery smashed in.

No arrests were made, as the crowd scattered when law enforcement showed up.

The store's owner says that he still needs to check on the inventory, but all of his earnings from the busy New Year's Eve weekend were taken, a total which he estimates to be around $20,000.

Investigators say that the car used to ram the bakery's entrance was left behind, and they will perform a door knock with the registered owner to determine if it was stolen prior to the incident.

No arrests have yet been made and deputies did not provide descriptions on any of the suspects involved.