Collapsed retaining wall prompts Corona evacuations

By KCAL-News Staff

Large cinderblocks collapsed into back yards of several homes Tuesday morning on the 2100 block of San Diego Drive.

The Corona Fire Dept. responded and evacuated eight residences affected by the wall collapse.

No injuries were reported.

Corona Building Department personnel were on scene assessing the properties.

Red Cross was also on scene to help displaced families.

KCAL-News Staff
First published on January 17, 2023 / 8:41 AM

