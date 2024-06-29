Civilian dies after crash with San Bernardino County sheriff's patrol car

A two-car crash involving a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department patrol car left one person dead in Apple Valley on Saturday.

The violent collision happened at around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Kiowa Road, according to the department.

"The driver of the other vehicle was the sole occupant and was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene," the statement said.

They say that the civilian, driving a Toyota Corolla, was traveling eastbound on Bear Valley Road and attempted to make a left turn when into a parking lot when they collided with the patrol car.

Department officials say that the patrol unit was "in route to a priority call" when the crash occurred.

No information was provided on the victim's identity.

The deputy was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, according to SBSD.

Detectives said that Bear Valley Road between Kiowa Road and Snapping Turtle were expected to be closed for several hours while the investigation continued.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the crash, where debris was scattered across the roadway. The Corolla had severe front end damage while the SBSD car had some damage to the front end.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or SBSD at (760) 956-5001.