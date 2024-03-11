City of Los Angeles fines Smart & Final for discriminatory 'bag policy'

The City of Los Angeles on Monday fined the grocery store chain Smart & Final and its security vendor following a discriminatory claim made by a black shopper.

The fine was announced during a news conference at City Hall. Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, who chairs the civil rights committee, said Smart & Final faces a $10,000 fine. Its security vendor, Non-Stop Security Services, was hit with a $5,000 fine. This is the first penalty of this kind made by the Civil Rights Department.

On Sept. 22, 2022, Corey Brown, a Black man, said he entered the Smart & Final grocery store on Figueroa St. He said security personnel told him he had to remove his backpack and leave it at the front. Brown decided to drop off his backpack at home and returned to the store. He realized that customers of different races were permitted to shop with their backpacks, according to the department.

He later filed a complaint with the L.A. Civil Rights Department. The investigation included interviews and it determined that "bag policy" at this Smart & Final location was discriminatory enforced based on customers' appearances.

"All I wanted to do is get groceries, but I was treated differently than other patrons at the store all because of the color of my skin," Brown said during Monday's news conference.

This enforcement action underscores the city's commitment to ensuring the civil rights of Angelenos, the department said.

"We want the public to know that discrimination will not be tolerated in Los Angeles and the L.A. Civil Rights Department can and will enforce violations of Civil and Human Rights Law against private entities where criteria are met," L.A. Civil Rights Executive Director Capri Maddox said.

The department was established in 2020. It has the authority to enforce civil and human rights laws. The new department works with Pepperdine University's law school and has mitigated about 20 complaints since it launched.

Residents who encounter civil rights violations in the private sector of commerce, education, employment and housing, are encouraged to report to incidents to LA Civil Rights by calling 213-978-1845 or filing a complaint at LACivilRightsClaim.com.