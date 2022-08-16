Chris 'Coach Frogg' Flores charged with sexually assaulting teenage girl in Santa Ana

Christopher M. Flores, a former coach at STARS Prep Academy in Orange, was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Santa Ana.

Chris "Coach Frogg" Flores, 37, is accused of sexual assaults against two teenage girls.

The alleged victim was a 15-year-old athlete at the sports academy, and the abuse, according to a press release from the Orange County DA's Office, occurred from January through December 2021.

The 37-year-old, who is also known as "Coach Frogg," was charged with four counts of lewd acts on a child age 14 or 15 and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object with a victim younger than 16, all felonies. Flores faces a maximum sentence of six years and four months in state prison if convicted.

"This predator used his position of trust as a coach and athletic director to prey on children for his own sexual satisfaction," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the release. "These athletes were there to train in an effort to excel at their sport, not to be victimized by a pedophile. What happened to this young girl is horrific and the youth sports community as a whole has been victimized by the actions of a grown man who not only abused his victim but abused that position of trust."

Authorities also believe that Flores may have additional victims, and that anyone with information about potential victims should contact the Santa Ana Police Department.

Flores was also suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Riverside, though it's unclear if officials there are pursuing a case against him.

Currently, Flores is being held on $500,000 bail at the Orange County Jail.