Alleged DUI driver arrested after high-speed chase through San Gabriel Valley

High-speed chase of alleged DUI driver ends with surrender in Pasadena

California Highway Patrol officers arrested an alleged DUI driver who led them on a high-speed chase through the San Gabriel Valley on Monday.

The chase began with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in East Los Angeles, who lost the suspect driving a Dodge Charger, before CHP was able to take over when he was spotted from a police helicopter.

SkyCal was overhead as the suspect sped down the westbound 210 Freeway at speeds of up to 130 miles per hour, sometimes coming dangerously close to other drivers on the road.

At around 9:55 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway onto surface streets in Pasadena where he slowly drove into a parking lot near Peach Place and De Lacey Avenue with patrol cars close behind.

He eventually came to a stop and surrendered to officers who took him into custody without further incident.