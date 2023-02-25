CHP, Caltrans working to keep Cajon Pass clear for traffic amid powerful winter storm

CalTrans crews have been laying de-icing material on the pavement to keep the I-15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass open amid this powerful winter storm.

CHP officers were running traffic breaks to moderate traffic Friday morning and were helping to clear accidents and spin-outs all along the roadway.

"Just slow down. Leave maybe a little bit more time to get to your destinations, and slow on the accelerator and slow on the gas as well," said CHP Officer Chris McLeod. "Don't make any sudden movements, because the loss in traction could cause you to spin out."

The storm has been pummeling other roadways in Southern California. As of Friday morning, two left lanes of I-15 South are closed at Joshua Street until Sunday, Feb. 26, near Hesperia.

Additionally, authorities have closed the Grapevine, the major thoroughfare in and out of Southern California.

There was no estimate on when the I-5 through the Grapevine would reopen. A California Highway Patrol officer told Tina Patel that drivers should avoid the area until at least Saturday night.

The newest winter storm has brought inclement weather to Southern California with some meteorologists estimating that some areas in Southern California will get 3-6 inches of rain.

