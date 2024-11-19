Watch CBS News
CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive sponsors

By KCAL News Staff

/ KCAL News

The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 30 years.

Every year KCAL News and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need. Along with KCAL News, a number of other sponsors contribute each year to help make the holidays brighter. 

This year's sponsors:

  • Waste Management
  • Cal Water
  • Children's Hospital  
  • Costco
  • BobFM
  • Harry Lin CPA
  • Purist
  • Elite Prep
  • ICCA
  • Ti2
  • ZM Trucks
  • Good Smile
  • Justman Packaging
  • Royal Business Bank
  • Walmart
  • Walgreens
  • Sam's Club
  • Rusnak
  • Superior Duct Fabrication
  • SNF Holding Company
