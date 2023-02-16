Chino City Council calls for removal of superior court judge after criminal kills deputy

Body camera footage released today shows the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in a gun battle with a convicted felon named William Shae McKay.

McKay led law enforcement on a chase with a violent end in December after he shot and killed motorcycle deputy Isaiah Cordero in Jurupa Valley. After shooting at deputies on the I-15 Freeway, McKay was killed in a hail of gunfire.

During their meeting today, nearly two months after the ordeal, the Chino City Council denounced the San Bernardino County Superior Court judge who presided over the case, claiming that this violence could've been avoided if she didn't lower the violent criminal's bail.

"Cara Hutson, the San Bernardino County Superior Court judge presiding over this case demonstrated a lack o discernment and negligence in granting this violent individual bail," said Chino Mayor Eunice M. Ulloa.

The mayor claimed Judge Cara Hutson's decision to lower McKay's bail on kidnapping and robbery charges gave him no incentive to return to court for sentencing. Given his violent criminal history, Ulloa said he was a clear danger to law enforcement and the public.

"This city council believes this judge should resign from her position," Ulloa said.

Law enforcement has called on Hutson to resign as well, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

"We must demand more of our lawmakers and our judges," he said.

Cordero's grieving mother Rebecca echoed their calls.

"Judge Cara Hutson, my son was a good man," she said.

Additionally, the Chino City Council voted to send letters to state senators and the San Berardino County Superior Court calling for them to remove Hutson from her criminal court responsibilities.

In response, the court said:

"The court does not have a position on the council's action taken last Tuesday," they said in a statement. "However, neither the presiding judge nor any other judge has authority to review, alter or modify rulings or decisions of another judicial officer."

The National Police Association also started a petition demanding that Judge Hutson resign. So far, it has over 10,000 signatures.