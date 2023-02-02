Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over U.S. skies, Pentagon says
The Defense Department is "confident" a balloon spotted over Montana is a surveillance balloon from China, a senior defense official said Thursday.
Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Mark Milley and vice chairman Gen. Christopher Grady recommended against taking "kinetic action" because of possible danger from falling debris, the defense official said.
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated.
