Former national security adviser backs general's warning on possible war with China General H.R. McMaster, who served as national security adviser to former President Trump, says that the Defense Department "has to be ready" for possible war with China, backing a memo from Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan warning the U.S. and China could be at war within the next two years. McMaster, who is also a CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor, joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett to discuss.