Child dies after incident at Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A child has died after an incident at the Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine on Saturday. 

Circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear, but park officials say that it was not a drowning. 

"It was a medical incident and he was transferred to CHOC hospital," said a statement from a park spokesperson. "Further details will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."

Police were called to the scene early Saturday, along with Orange County Fire Authority paramedics after receiving calls for medical aid at the park, located at 10000 Great Park Boulevard. 

"It does not appear the incident is water-related," police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on June 22, 2024 / 4:09 PM PDT

