Chargers look for redemption in Week 1 tussle vs Raiders

After an electrifying second season with quarterback Justin Herbert in 2021, the Chargers look to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

But in order to do that, Herbert & Co. will need some help from the team's defense.

The Bolts certainly made an effort in the offseason to boost their defense, trading for six-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Khalil Mack and signing cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox and linebacker Troy Reeder.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / Getty Images

The Chargers' defense will certainly be put to the test Sunday afternoon when the team opens its 2022 campaign against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1:25 p.m. pacific time in a game that will air on CBS2.

After allowing 27 points per game to opponents in 2021, head coach Brandon Staley's defense will have their work cut out for them against the Raiders' loaded offense.

In addition to naming former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, the Raiders acquired one of the league's top wide receivers Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.

Though LA made it clear that fortifying its defense was crucial during the offseason, Sunday's tilt is likely headed to be a high scoring affair.

The sports betting total for the contest is at 52.5, according to Vegas Insider. Meaning if you bet the over, you need both teams to combine for at least 53 points.

With Herbert leading the way under center for the Bolts, there should be no shortage of points by them. Herbert became the first player in NFL history to record 30 passing touchdowns in his first two seasons.

With a strong arsenal of offensive playmakers like running back Austin Ekeler and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Chargers and Herbert have more than enough to compete with the top teams in the AFC like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

But first the team must find a way to take down the Raiders after they knocked the Chargers out of postseason contention in January's thrilling season finale.