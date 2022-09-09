Watch CBS News

Newest Charger Sony Michel brings SB experience

With 2 Super Bowl wins in a short but full 5-year career, running back Sony Michel expects to provide the spark the Bolts need to get over that hump and contend for a title. Chris Hayre sits down with him in this full interview
