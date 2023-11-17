CBS to host Golden Globes in 2024. Watch the nominations announced live on Monday, Dec. 11.

A look at your new movie options this holiday season A look at your new movie options this holiday season 03:26

CBS is hosting the Golden Globes live in 2024 for the first time, CBS Entertainment announced in a statement on Friday, Nov. 17.

CBS will air the three-hour award show extravaganza live on the network on Sunday, Jan. 7, starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time (8 p.m. Eastern Time) following an NFL football doubleheader. The show will stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app as part of a "new deal between the Network and the Golden Globes."

"Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year," George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, said in a statement.

The nominees for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Monday, Dec. 11. Watch the nominations live on CBSNews.com beginning at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT, and on "CBS Mornings" at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

This is the first time the Golden Globes will air on CBS, following the end of a long-time partnership with NBC. Scandals and boycotts had knocked the award show off television in 2022, when a Los Angeles Times investigation found that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which then organized the awards, had no Black members.

Many stars and studios boycotted the show, long known for its boozy dinner-party atmosphere, as other allegations of ethical improprieties surfaced in the then Hollywood Foreign Press Association-owned award ceremony.

The Golden Globes returned to NBC for the 2023 broadcast in a one-year deal — a make-or-break moment after the HFPA sold the award show to Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries, dissolving the nonprofit and its membership, earlier in the year.

The firm, which owns Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Globes, and the Beverly Hilton, the award show's longtime home, turned the show into a for-profit venture.

Started in 1944 as an informal ceremony honoring actors, the Golden Globe Awards are now viewed in 185 countries around the world.

