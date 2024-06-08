Cause of fire that nearly reached homes in Temecula being investigated

The cause of a fire that torched just over 14 acres in Temecula on Friday is being investigated after the flames came dangerously close to homes in the Morgan Hill neighborhood.

The blaze was reported a little before 3 p.m. near Morgan Hill Drive and Coppola Street, located along the Temecula Creek, according to Riverside County Fire Department officials.

Crews arrived at the scene to find flames moving northeast at a moderate rate as they burned through medium brush in the area.

On top of ground crews, three Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters assisted in preventing the flames from jumping Highway 79.

By 7 p.m., firefighters reported that the fire had been contained after it burnt 14.4 acres.

Now, investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.