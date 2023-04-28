Caught on video: Two drivers brawl in the middle of a San Fernando Valley intersection

Caught on Camera: Brawl erupts in the middle of San Fernando Valley street

KCAL News obtained video of a violent brawl in the middle of a Chatsworth street Thursday afternoon.

The video, taken by a driver in the car behind the fight, captured two men getting out of their cars and trading punches at the intersection of De Soto Avenue and Nordoff Street.

At one point, one of the men began beating the other with something resembling a baton before the other pinned him to the ground and began repeatedly punching him In the face

While the person who shot the video asked to remain anonymous, they say the cars were following each other after a possible road rage incident. They say at one point drinks were thrown back and forth between the two cars before It culminated In the physical fight.

The person who took the video did call 911, however LAPD said they cannot find the call or find a record.

As a result of KCAL sharing the video, LAPD says they have opened an Investigation.

It Is unclear if there were any injuries.

We will update the story as more details become available.