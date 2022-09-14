Caught on video: San Bernardino officers rescue mother, 2 children from flash floods

Dramatic body cam video shows the scary moments San Bernardino police officers rescued a mother and her two children from a flash flood last weekend.

The footage was released Tuesday by San Bernardino police, but the rescue took place Sunday, when heavy rain inundated parts of the Inland Empire.

(credit: CBS)

"Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn't stop them from jumping into action and saving lives," San Bernardino police tweeted.

The water wasn't deep, but the current was very strong and the family would have lost their footing and gotten swept away if the officers weren't there to help them. Another officer was seen holding a child, as his fellow officers held on to him and helped him past the fast-moving water.

Kay, a hurricane that weakened into a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of California, brought heavy rain, mudslides and debris flows to Southern California, especially the Inland Empire.