Carnival Cruise line to introduce drug-sniffing dogs, security officers and curfew

We've seen it too many times. From stadiums on game night to restaurants — and even family-friendly theme parks. It's people simply acting badly and it seems to happen just about everywhere.

This is why Carnival Cruise Line is putting the brakes on the bad behavior.

"As the cruise line that sails more children and families than any other," said Christine Duffy, president of the cruise line. "I want to share with you the steps we have taken."

In a video message, Duffy said that customers can now expect more security officers, a 1 a.m. curfew for guests under 15 and these drug-sniffing dogs. Carnival becomes the first cruise line to add them.

"There were some issues and they were quickly taken care of and as a preventive measure, they are continuing the program which has been successful," said Stewart Chiron, an expert known as the "Cruise Guy."

According to Chiron, more people have been booking cruises since the pandemic.

"You have more first-timers that go on Carnival, that are unfamiliar with traveling internationally," he said.

Duffy made a point to touch on the legality of marijuana and cannabis.

"Let me remind people that while marijuana and cannabis products may be legal in some states, we are required to follow federal law," said Duffy.

Marijuana, even for medicinal uses, remains illegal under federal law. Carnival said the drug-sniffing dogs will be used both at the terminal and on the ships. Security may conduct searches regularly or randomly, according to the cruise line. If guests are found violating the policy on a Carnival Cruise, they could face up to a $500 fine.

"It's prudent for them to make sure everyone is as safe as possible when they get on the ship," said Chiron.