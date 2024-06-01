Carjacking suspect surrenders to deputies at Apple Valley Del Taco

A man accused of stealing a woman's car as she stood beside it at a gas station allegedly led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit in the Victor Valley that ended when he surrendered at a Del Taco, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

Jacob Naro, 28, allegedly approached the victim from behind and tried grabbing her cellphone out of her hand Thursday morning, as she stood at a Shell gas station in Apple Valley, according to sheriff's officials. Deputies responded to the scene in the 8900 block of Deep Creek Road just before 8 a.m.

Naro, a resident of Pueblo, Colorado, is accused of grabbing the woman's keys to her 2014 Mustang GT after he wasn't able to get the phone. He then allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and took off in her car. Sheriff's officials said a gas station employee had tried reaching into the car to stop Naro but he pushed the employee out of the way and drove off.

When deputies found him, Naro then led them on a chase during which he allegedly broke a number of traffic violations, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. He allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road and failed to stop at intersections.

A news release from the department states Naro "drove with complete disregard for public safety."

The pursuit came to an end when Naro pulled over at a Del Taco restaurant in Apple Valley and was arrested without incident, sheriff's officials said.

He was then booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of carjacking, felony evading and evading by driving in opposite lanes of traffic. Officials said he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call A. Schwingel at the Victor Valley station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 760-552-6800. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.