Roseville shooting suspect Jackson Pinney taken into custody near Granite Bay

GRANITE BAY -- Police say Jackson Pinney, the suspect in Wednesday's shootings in Citrus Heights and Roseville, has been arrested.

The Roseville Police Department says Pinney's vehicle was spotted Thursday afternoon in the area of Auburn-Folsom and Eureka roads. Officers then located him and he was taken into custody a little after 4 p.m. near Douglas Boulevard and Auburn-Folsom Road.

Authorities have said that the threat that caused some lawmakers to evacuate from the California State Capitol on Thursday was prompted by Wednesday's Roseville shooting.

According to the Senate Rules Committee, the State Capitol building was on heightened alert and partially evacuated Thursday morning due to a credible threat, which was allegedly made by the same suspect who shot at a Kaiser Permanente hospital on Wednesday night, Roseville police told CHP.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Hayward resident Pinney.

The threat forced California's Assembly to cancel its Thursday session. Senators evacuated to work in a new location. The Capitol was open to the public."The CHP and security partners are present at the Capitol in higher numbers in the Capitol area and are aware of the situation," the Secretary of the Senate said in a statement.

Shortly after 10 a.m., State Assemblymember Issac G. Bryan tweeted, "We are all safe in the Capitol. There is no active shooter, but there was a credible."

Later, on Thursday afternoon, the Capitol was closed a sign was posted on the entrance that read: "State capitol temporarily closed to the public."

The Roseville Police Department says, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, they received reports of shots fired from a pickup truck in the area of Eureka Road and Douglas Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and found that the Kaiser building was struck, with two pullets police say. No one was hit and no injuries were reported.

"At this time, we believe this suspect may also be related to an incident at the State Capitol," the department said in a statement. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Roseville shooting suspect Jackson Pinney and his truck. Roseville PD

The pickup linked to the Roseville shootings was described as a 2002 Gold Ford F150 single-cab truck with California license place number 6V04299, police say. It has a black soft tonneau cover. Pinney was also said to be associated with a white 1996 Acura Integra with California license plate 6FWU532.

Witness descriptions of the Roseville shooting suspect matched the photo on Pinney's driver's license, police say.

The CHP says Pinney may also be linked to a non-injury shooting in Citrus Heights.

Although Senate and Assembly officials said there was an increased police presence at the Capitol, business appeared to go on as usual on Thursday, with a rally taking place outside and people walking around the park that surrounds the building. As of about 10 a.m., the public was allowed to enter the building and people, including school children, were taking tours.

Roseville police say Pinney is being booked into Placer County Jail and will be facing the following charges: attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, shooting from a moving vehicle, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.