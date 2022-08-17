Caltrans set to close eastbound lanes of 210 Freeway tonight for more construction on San Gabriel River Bridge

Another part of a massive project to upgrade the San Gabriel River Bridge goes into action Wednesday evening, as Caltrans officials are set to close a portion of the 210 Freeway in Irwindale for up to five days.

This is the second instance in less than two months' time, after the westbound lanes of the freeway were closed from July 21 to July 26 between Irwindale Avenue and the 605 Freeway.

As with the prior closure, major traffic delays were expected, as all traffic heading eastbound was diverted onto the westbound lanes. Traditionally six lanes wide, three lanes will each be used for traffic heading in opposite directions.

(credit: Caltrans)

In addition to the closure, Irwindale on-ramps to the westbound 210 Freeway, the Mt. Olive on-ramps to the eastbound 210, the 605 Freeway connector to the eastbound 210, and the westbound 210 connector to the southbound 605 were also blocked from use.

Caltrans officials again asked drivers to opt for public transportation or avoid the area if they could, instead heading to their intended destinations via the 10 or 60 Freeways or using surface streets. Those able to work from home were also urged to do so to avoid the inevitable congestion.

"I don't even want to be around this area," said Charles Chang, who suffered through the worst of the first closure in July. "It was so bad. It was almost an hour just to get out of this area."

Caltrans District 7

The construction is part of the $30 million project to upgrade the San Gabriel River Bridge, installing improved bridge hinges and railings and strengthening bridge decks.

"That bridge is 50 years old, and we all need a little tune-up when we're 50," said Caltrans spokesperson Lauen Wonder in July during the first closure. "We'll be replacing the hinges in two locations, working on cosmetic items and rebuilding that barrier."

While the allotted five days matches the timeframe from the first phase of construction, Caltrans District 7 official Eric Menjivar suggests that the construction could be completed before Tuesday, since crews have developed a more efficient plan based on their prior work.

"This is the best we can do, so we can keep that freeway open at least," Menjivar said.